TRAVERSE CITY — A local company was investigated and fined by state environmental regulators for issues uncovered as part of its demolition of the old La Señorita restaurant on Garfield Avenue, and the equipment the company uses.
Bay Area Disposal and Bay Area Demolition, both co-located on Honor Highway in Benzie County, must pay a $2,000 fine to the state — punishment for what regulators said isn’t ultimately a major environmental hazard. Records show a lackadaisical response from the companies when regulators tried to remedy paperwork problems resulted in a consent order that will remain in effect for at least four years.
The owner of the businesses said the problems are all bureaucratic and have to do with proper paperwork filings, which he admitted didn’t happen. But his new piece of machinery will actually be an environmental benefit once the paperwork is in order, he said.
“I think once we iron this stuff out it will be a really cool machine,” said Kris Wood, the companies’ owner.
Meanwhile, the public can weigh in through March 17 on the regulatory outcome for the Interlochen businesses. A public hearing has not been scheduled, but could be requested.
Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, first tagged the firms for failure to submit updated maintenance plans regarding a portable shredder machine, as well as a dust control plan for during its use.
That led to the discovery of other problems, said Jason Wolf, EGLE air quality division analyst.
One issue related to the demolition of the old restaurant building at the corner of South Garfield Avenue and Boon Street in Traverse City.
“Bay Area Demolition did not notify the state that a demolition of a building was done at all,” he said, explaining that’s a violation of asbestos-related state regulations.
Wolf said a survey was completed that showed asbestos materials were removed from the building prior to demolition, so risks to the public health were minimal.
Records show state regulators set three deadlines for the company to submit required documents, all of which were missed. The first violation notice was dated April 11 last year, but company and state officials did not come to an agreement until Jan. 20 this year, records show.
Ultimately, the state citation comes as a result of a failure of paperwork and follow through, Wolf said.
“It isn’t a huge violation,” he said.
Wood said things have been out of order since he bought the portable shredder machine in November 2019 following a trip to Germany where he saw it in action. He said the amount of paperwork that comes with Michigan’s environmental regulations proved more extensive than he first imagined.
“I was new to owning it and was blind-sided,” Wood said. “I just didn’t get back with them. I didn’t know what to do.”
The portable shredder requires an air quality permit and notification to regulators every time it’s moved.
“If you miss one step you are in the hot box,” Wood said.
When all the permits and paperwork are in order and the shredding machine can be used, the business owner said it will provide welcome efficiencies for his demolition and disposal companies.
Wood said the machine can crush concrete, shred building materials and even tires. Only 10 such machines can be found in the United States, he said, including in Ohio and Florida where use is more common, and less regulated.
The end goal is to provide already shredded materials that take up less space in landfills, and even recycling concrete into usable gravel on demolition sites or elsewhere, he said.
But the machine has sat idle since November and cannot be used until the public review period ends on the companies’ violations, Wood said.
State officials said during the four years the companies will remain under the consent order, officials there remain at risk of additional penalties should future violations be discovered.
“They are on our radar for sure,” Wolf said.
Nick Assendelft, EGLE spokesperson, said the companies currently have an additional pending environmental citation for a large collection of tires gathered at the Benzie County location.
Wood said there’s an explanation for that, too.
“It’s all because I can’t shred the tires with my shredder,” he said. “You see how this snowballs.”
State documents show the companies have until March 19 to address the built up piles of scrap tires. That’s two days after the public comment period ends on the air quality rules violations.
