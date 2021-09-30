BEULAH — The Benzie County Board of Commissioners has cut funding by half to the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
The department requested funding in the amount of $256,000 for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, but the board on Tuesday voted unanimously to place $125,000 of that amount into contingency for the health department “... until we get answers,” the motion read. The money in the contingency fund is not budgeted specifically for the health department, said county Administrator Katie Zeits.
Commissioner Rhonda Nye, who also sits on the BLDHD Board of Health, said financial documents submitted by the health department do not show how the money is being spent, on what services and what programs.
Nye said the health department asked for the same amount of funding as last year with a 3.2 percent increase. Nye said the health department officials reported at previous meetings that an influx of COVID money was received, but no documents show where the money was spent.
“Until this money can be justified we dial it back,” Nye said. “It’s just hard to justify an appropriation when we don’t have a clear picture of where the money is going.”
Nye said she is not implying that there is anything nefarious or corrupt going on. The county board is just looking for more transparency, she said.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for the BLDHD and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said the county is taking the steps it needs to take to approve the funding.
“Every year we go through the budget process,” Peacock said. “There have been years when they haven’t fully funded our request.”
Peacock does not believe the funding was cut in retaliation for a public health order she put in place Aug. 27 that called for all school districts in the two health department jurisdictions she serves to establish a mask mandate for students.
Nor does she think anything underhanded is going on.
“At this point I’m just going to have faith,” Peacock said. “I trust their intentions.”
The public health order was in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in children — largely because of the highly-contagious delta variant and the fact that children under 12 cannot be vaccinated against the virus.
Benzie Commissioner Gary Sauer, who also sits on the BLDHD Board of Health, was not at the meeting but said that in addition to a clearer financial picture, the county was looking for answers following the public order.
Sauer said school boards and superintendents were all in the process of coming up with plans for children returning to school.
“Then all of a sudden it seems out of the blue with her statistics and her information that she was going to make a mandate,” Sauer said. “We would have liked a little warning. She should have gone to the (BLDHD) health board to determine what the political fallout might be.”
The Benzie board held a special meeting earlier this month to discuss what some members called overreach by the health department.
Sauer said people, including children, die every day from drowning, car accidents and diseases.
“We can’t protect everybody,” he said. “We’re just doing the best we can.”
Peacock said commissioners from several counties have asked her to rescind the mask order. She and her staff have been threatened and gotten vulgar phone calls, messages and texts, she said.
At a Sept. 7 meeting of the HDNM Board of Health in Charlevoix a room crowded with those opposing the order attacked Peacock’s integrity, values and even her personal life, she said. They kicked at health department staff, used vulgar gestures and waited at her car for her to come out of the meeting. She couldn’t use the bathroom and had to be escorted out of the building.
“It was four-and-one-half hours of people screaming at me,” Peacock said. “It was horrible and frightening. We were seconds from a riot.”
The health department building was on lockdown for two days afterward, she said.
“It’s been a hard time,” Peacock said. “My staff is traumatized by that.”
Director Wendy Hirschenberger and staff at the Grand Traverse County Health Department have also been threatened. Dr. Michael Collins was let go after 28 years as the department’s medical officer after a forum piece he wrote was published in the Record-Eagle.
The forum criticized the Vaccine Awareness and Medical Autonomy resolution put in place by the county Board of Commissioners that bans the county from mandating vaccines and COVID testing for employees and changes messaging distributed by the health department.
A rally is being held at noon Thursday at the Grand Traverse Health Department to support Collins.
