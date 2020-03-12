BEULAH — The executive director of Benzie Bus is looking for a new job and says this week was the perfect time to make the announcement.
Bill Kennis, who headed up Benzie Bus for the last six years, said the organization is doing very well. That can be seen in the more than 80 percent support given to a 1/2-mill county-wide public transportation tax by Benzie voters Tuesday.
In Frankfort, where Kennis lives, that support reached 93 percent, with only 30 people voting against the measure.
It’s a ringing endorsement, Kennis said, but it’s time to move on. His son is going away to college and he’s looking for a greater challenge, he said.
“I’m looking for a job,” Kennis said. “You reach a certain age and want to do more.”
He said he would also like to make more money, but didn’t feel comfortable asking for a raise because the bus system is a publicly-supported agency.
Kennis’ contract expires June 1 and he’ll stay on until then or until he gets another job, he said. He met with the board ahead of time to let them know he was not looking for a contract extension and that he was starting his search.
An ad in the Record-Eagle for the executive director post gives a salary range of $54,000 to $70,000.
Benzie Bus has 40 employees, 108,000 riders per year and an annual budget of $1.7 million.
Kennis said he is proud of the fact that Benzie Bus has was named Rural Community Transportation System of the Year in 2017.
This summer the bus system will also have new software that will allow riders to download an app that will let them schedule or cancel a ride, let them know when their bus is getting close and remind them of an appointment.
Another program will have an electric trolley in Frankfort. The battery-powered trolley will run for six hours at 20 mph and will be used to shuttle riders around the village, Kennis said.
“So it’s really a niche vehicle,” he said.
The trolley was purchased from the city of Alpena for $1. Benzie Bus has applied for a federal grant through the Michigan Department of Transportation to purchase two more trolleys at a cost of $90,000 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.