BEULAH — The District 7 incumbent commissioner on the Benzie County Board has retained his seat and District 5 will see a new face.
Republican Gary Sauer received 1,243 votes, while his challenger, Democrat Donald Smeltzer, received 944.
Timothy J. Markey will fill the seat being vacated by Republican Sherry Taylor. He ran unopposed.
Sauer, 67, was the only commissioner on the board facing an opponent. This is his sixth year on the board.
This is the fourth time that Smeltzer, 63, has been defeated by Sauer. The two paired off in the 2014 primary when Smeltzer was a Republican, and in the 2016 and 2018 regular elections, when he ran as a Democrat.
Sauer is a retired rural carrier for the U.S. Post Office.
Markey is retired from a career in information technology. He was defeated by Taylor in the 2018 primary.
