BELLAIRE — High water levels in Bellaire Wastewater Treatment Plant’s lagoon forced the facility to dump an estimated 13,077,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater, according to the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Machinery in the plant’s final treatment step couldn’t keep up as levels kept rising in the plant’s three lagoon ponds, according to a report sent to the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. One wall in the first pond appeared to be leaking and was saturated on April 21. And two animal burrows in the pond’s other walls were filled with untreated or partially treated wastewater.
Water levels in the pond were higher than regulations allow, Village Department of Public Works Supervisor Bradley Keiser said — the limit is no less than 2 feet between the water surface and the top of the ponds.
So an independent operator brought in a day before began draining the third pond, where the plant disinfects water by aerating it and using ultraviolet radiation from sunlight, Keiser said.
“They weren’t breaking over the banks or anything like that, but they were getting to the point where there was concern that if we got massive rain or anything like that, it could break one of the banks open,” he said.
Pumps drained the third pond into a swamp where the plant typically discharges its fully treated water, Keiser said. Workers bypassed the final, fourth stage that includes sand filters to remove phosphorus. The 100 acre swamp eventually drains into Intermediate River just north of its inlet on Lake Bellaire.
By U.S. Geological Survey statistics, the more than 13 million gallons discharged is slightly more than the average annual wastewater output of 109 four-person households.
Had water overtopped the pond’s walls, it could have quickly led to collapse as erosion let even more water spill through, EGLE spokesman Jeff Johnston said. And those animal burrows could have weakened the walls even further.
“Thankfully that did not happen,” he said.
Draining the third pond allowed water to process through the other two, and now plant operations are back to normal, Keiser said.
Dissolved oxygen and UV light take time to kill any pathogens in partially treated wastewater, Johnston said. The department didn’t permit the release but agreed that operators should do whatever was necessary to protect the plant.
Water pumped out of the third pond likely wasn’t held long enough to kill all pathogens, Johnston said. And the urgency of the situation meant there wasn’t time to test for those pathogens before releasing the water into the swamp.
Investigations are ongoing but for now there’s no reason to believe there was a threat to Intermediate River or the lakes downstream, Johnston said.
Dan Thorell, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s Environmental Health Director, said he expects E. coli level test results by Friday.
He added phosphorus levels in wastewater are much lower than when the plant was built — 1989, according to Keiser.
Thorell credited the phase-out of the mineral from soaps and household cleaners.
Plus, the swamp itself acts as a filter, which is why plants like Bellaire’s drain into them in the first place, although in Bellaire’s case at a much slower rate, Thorell said. His past experience is that wastewater spills dissipate over time, especially on sunny days.
Cold weather also likely helped keep pathogen levels down, Johnston said.
State regulations require the plant to stop draining from Jan. 1 to April 1, Keiser said.
The plant’s National Pollutant Discharge System permit requires the operator to request a discharge beforehand, Johnston said.
Keiser brought in outside contractor Operations Services Inc on April 19, the day after he learned that the village’s plant operator hadn’t made that request yet — Johnston confirmed EGLE hadn’t received one in 2022.
Some of the plant’s discharge monitoring reports were past due, and EGLE sent a violation notice in February, Johnston said.
Now, the state agency is investigating what led to the incident.
“In the longer term we want to make sure that the village can process its wastewater in a way that stays in compliance with its permits and with public health in mind,” he said. “So it’s one of the things we’re looking at is kind of a long-term plan, how do we make sure this doesn’t happen again, and that we’re confident that we’ve got a functioning system for future events.”
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s environmental health office didn’t test water in the swamp and river until Thursday, Thorell said. He cited a double miscue, once when a notification emailed from the plant went to the wrong health department employee who was also out of the office. The second miscue happened when that employee didn’t immediately pass along that notification after returning to the office.
The department has taken steps to correct the issue from both ends, Thorell said.
Operations Services Inc continues to operate the plant, Keiser said.
The Illinois-based contractor with a Gaylord office runs municipal water and wastewater facilities, according to the company.
