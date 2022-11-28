BELLAIRE — Partially treated sewage released from Bellaire's wastewater treatment plant doesn't contain harmful levels of fecal coliform bacteria.
That's according to a report from the city's Department of Public Works notifying the plant released an unspecified amount from its final treatment stage. The discharger, listed as ongoing as of Nov. 22, involved water that hadn't gone through a newly required 14-day holding period instead of continuously emptying it.
The plant's design relied on sunlight to disinfect water in the final lagoon before pumping it through two clarifiers and sand filters, according to the report. It's not designed to isolate water in the final lagoon and there is no other disinfection process, so the plant operator had to submit a report of a release of partially treated water.
Lab tests showed the outflow, which drains into a swamp that eventually empties into Intermediate River just north of Lake Bellaire, met all permit requirements, including fecal coliform bacteria levels well below the limits — the release gave no specifics.
The latest notice is the second of its kind since April, when village employees and an outside operator pumped more than 13 million gallons of partially treated sewage out of one of the plant's lagoons to avoid collapse. Water levels were higher than permits allowed, one lagoon wall appeared saturated and two animal burrows in other walls were filled with partially treated sewage.
State regulators started an investigation and Bellaire village trustees voted in May to fire the plant operator, Christopher Thompson, as previously reported. While Thompson claimed burn-out and blamed the village Department of Public Works for ignoring his requests for help, others, including DPW Supervisor Bradley Keiser, disputed his claims and said the department didn't make it impossible for Thompson to do his job.
