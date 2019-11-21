DETROIT — A priest from Bellaire will serve 45 days in jail for assaulting a young man seeking church guidance.
Patrick Casey, 56, was sentenced in Wayne County Circuit Court on Nov. 20, after pleading guilty in October to one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.
He will serve 45 days in Wayne County Jail, one year of probation, and is required to attend sex offender counseling, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.
Casey pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor after a jury had trouble reaching a unanimous verdict on a felony charge, according to the Associated Press.
Casey’s residence was listed in Bellaire, but was a priest in Westland in 2013 when approached by a young man who struggled with suicidal thoughts and questions of faith. His accuser said Casey took advantage and engaged in sex acts with him.
“The archdiocese said a confessor should be a father, a teacher and a doctor. I sincerely believed in my heart I had found a family to belong to and that I would receive help. Instead he preyed upon me,” reads the accuser’s victim impact statement released Wednesday. “He utterly failed in his role as a priest. I received a lot of closure from hearing him say, ‘yes I did.’”
Casey was banned from church ministry when allegations surfaced in 2015, according to the Detroit Archdiocese. He continues to be temporarily removed from public ministry pending review at the Vatican.
Casey’s is the first conviction in the AG’s Clergy Abuse probe, which required Michigan’s diocese to turn over documents related to abuse within its ranks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.