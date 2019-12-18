CHARLEVOIX — Michigan State Police troopers arrested a 30-year-old Bellaire man Monday night after he lost control and slid off the road in a truck he was accused of stealing.
He now faces several charges related to the incident.
Troopers spotted the man in a 2004 Ford F-150, which had been reported stolen out of Mancelona, shortly before 11 p.m. on M-32 in South Arm Township in Charlevoix County. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle for a short distance before the driver ended up in a ditch at the Carson and Rainey Hills roads. Deputies discovered a syringe in his coat pocket during the ensuing search.
The man remains in Charlevoix County Jail and is charged with one count of stealing and/or concealing a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, operating a vehicle with presence of a controlled substance, operating while license suspended, and a habitual offender fourth notice. Maximum penalties if convicted could be five years in prison, but the habitual offender notice could increase that to a life sentence.
