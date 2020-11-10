BELLAIRE — Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire that killed two people inside a Bellaire home, whom law enforcement identified as a mother and son.
Shirley Gordon, 85, and her 59-year-old son Scott both died of smoke inhalation after fire broke out in their home Sunday, according to Antrim County Sheriff Daniel Bean.
The fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. that day, Bean said. A smoke detector inside the house wasn’t working.
A 59-year-old woman Bean identified as Scott Gordon’s wife made it to a neighbor’s house to call 911, he said.
She was later taken by ambulance to Munson Medical Center for smoke inhalation, as previously reported.
Shirley Gordon and Scott Gordon lived in the house together and Shirley had lived there for quite some time, Bean said.
“She was just a wonderful lady, and well-known within the community,” he said.
Michigan State Police investigators are still trying to determine the cause and are expected back on scene Thursday, Bean said. He couldn’t say when the investigation will conclude but hoped to hear more information by week’s end.
Bean said it’s a good idea to check smoke detectors regularly — the Federal Emergency Management Administration recommends testing them monthly and installing them in every bedroom and on every story of a home.
