SUTTONS BAY — Mari Raphael isn’t keen on needles.
But the registered nurse was not afraid as colleagues sterilized her upper arm, and nor was she afraid as needle pierced skin.
Then, it was done — Raphael was the first member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, the first in Leelanau County and the first in the region to be immunized against COVID-19.
“This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” said Raphael, who works at Peshawbestown’s Tribal Health Building. “I just want to show people — with the vaccine, a little bit of discomfort is way better than catching the virus. So much better.”
The round of vaccines — which also included emergency personnel and fellow medical staff — was the first of three scheduled immunization clinics set for the day. By Wednesday afternoon, 276 members of the Grand Traverse Band had signed up for a dose of their own.
The first pokes and a calmness to the room seemed to ease observers like Grand Traverse Band Tribal Police Capt. Dave Crockett — he would be in the same chair come 1 p.m.
“It’s kind of a relief to me, just that there’s something humanity can do,” Crockett said. “If a police officer can get it and survive, and isn’t that affected by taking it, then I think maybe anybody can.”
He acknowledged lingering unknowns about the virus, but dismissed any talk of concern. For Crockett, getting the vaccine is a small price for community safety and the GTB’s push toward herd immunity.
“It marks an important milestone,” Health Administrator Soumit Pendharkar wrote in an emailed statement. “A breakthrough in medicine, a bright light and a cause for hope.”
The ray of hope comes after devastating losses — Grand Traverse Band Elder Phyllis Wanageshik and 30-year-old tribe member Maryan Petoskey, succumbed to COVID-19 this year.
“It touches every single one of us in the community when we lose one of our members,” Raphael said, noting Petoskey was an extended family member she’d watched grow up. “Those are just tragedies that I feel should not have happened. Could not have happened. Were preventable.”
Pendharkar and other onlookers felt the weight of Wednesday’s historic moment — not only in the fight against COVID-19, but also in a painful history of pandemic and disease exacerbated by outside settlers and government abuse.
Raphael knows that well — her mother survived Tuberculosis as a child while loved ones succumbed around her.
She also contracted COVID-19, Raphael said, but survived that sickness, too.
It leaves scars that take more than time to heal.
Raphael and colleagues anticipated suspicion and distrust, especially about the vaccine’s quick development.
She took the shot to calm the unease of fellow GTB members — and said the vaccine came developed on a long-established foundation of other flu- and cold-like viruses.
“When it comes to Native Americans, we are always hesitant because of the smallpox blankets, things like that,” said Bayzhi Matrious, referral coordinator for GTB Health and Family Services.
But things have changed, she added — trust in medical science and the lifesaving injections, even with government involvement in the process, could mark a turning point for coming generations.
Vials of the vaccine arrived Tuesday via Coast Guard helicopter, according to Pendharkar. Stock provided to the Grand Traverse Band, like other Pfizer-made vaccines, have a post-thaw shelf-life of about five days. Recurring shipments should provide more doses to GTB health officials into 2021.
Nationally, the first vaccinations on U.S. soil were administered Monday, according to an Associated Press report. Many first-round doses are slated for health care workers.
Some 145 sites around the country, from Rhode Island to Alaska, received vaccine shipments, AP reported.
COVID-19 infections have killed more than 300,000 Americans since March, and 16 million-plus have contracted the virus nationwide. In Michigan, case numbers have taken a concerning trend upward, with a steep late-fall spike in confirmed infections and a steep rise in hospitalizations.
Vaccines must be stored under incredibly cold temperatures, making initial infrastructure a hurdle as the medicines earned Food & Drug Administration approval.
An emergency use approval from the FDA came Dec. 11, according to the administration’s website.
Raphael and other first-day recipients will return for a follow-up injection within the next 21 days.
“It does give a whole lot of hope to this community — and, I think, the whole world,” Crockett said. “It’s hard to continue at the same pace and not have any hope.
“I hope everyone gets the vaccine — everyone who can.”
