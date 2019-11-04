TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a lot of craft beer makers in Traverse City.
Whether the companies identify as a brewery, brewpub or taproom, they’re able to put on displays during Traverse City Beer Week. The sixth annual Beer Week runs Nov. 8-15.
“It’s a showcase,” said Andrew Kidwell-Brix, co-owner of Earthen Ales. “It’s a chance to stand up and say, ‘Hey, look at all the fun, exciting things the breweries in our town are doing,’ and take a moment to step back and recognize how hard everyone works doing what they do.”
Earthen Ales will unveil a new Double IPA as part of its Beer Week activities, Kidwell-Brix said. The beer, called A Split Decision, is their entry in TC Ale Trail IPA Challenge, he said.
The IPA Challenge takes place Nov. 7 at The Little Fleet from 5:30 to 10 p.m. A judging panel of 200 ticket-holders will help select the best beer during a blind tasting event with the winner announced at 9 p.m.
A Split Decision is a drier, lighter-bodied beer with 8.5 percent ABV — although one won’t realize the ABV is that high, Kidwell-Brix said.
“It’s going to have just a little bit of sweetness up front and then a really bright, kind of fruit-forward hop character — a little bit of melon and citrus,” he said.
A Split Decision will be available at the taproom no later than Nov. 10, Kidwell-Brix said. It will be served in $6, 13-ounce glasses, he said.
Kidwell-Brix said the beer got its name because he and wife Jamie Kidwell-Brix — Earthen Ales co-owner — couldn’t decide on which hops to use so they split the decision and each chose one hop, he said.
Right Brain Brewery also is getting in on the Beer Week action.
There will be a beer dinner on Nov. 13 out of the brewery’s food truck, said Alex Tank, who handles Right Brain’s marketing and events. Seating is limited and, as of Thursday, was about halfway sold out, he said.
The menu will feature pork and five beer pairings, Tank said. The beer pairings weren’t decided upon as of Thursday, he said.
“It’s a four-course dinner and we’ll do a dessert in collaboration with The Underground Cheesecake Company,” Tank said.
Other Beer Week activities around Traverse City include a Brewery Battle, the Flapjack and Flannel Festival and the Great Beerd Run 5k.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.