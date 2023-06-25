Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.