TRAVERSE CITY — The local Commission on Aging has temporarily halted in-person visits to a Garfield Township apartment complex, after learning from clients that bed bugs, first detected in March, have spread to other units.
A June 12 complaint about the presence of the pests at Oak Terrace Apartments was separately provided to the Record-Eagle and later confirmed by COA Director Lana Payne.
Last week, a few families could be seen arriving at the complex, loading cars with small boxes of belongings and driving away, in advance of what one of the building’s owners said was a planned heat treatment.
“We are aware of the issue and we’re taking it seriously,” said Jeff Gates, who with a business partner has owned the building for about 18 years.
“We care about our tenants,” Gates said, adding he knows a few of the residents who have lived at Oak Terrace since before he acquired the property.
One 68-year-old resident sitting outside last week declined to give her name, citing personal privacy issues, but said she’d lived at the complex for about two years and expressed concern over management’s response to the problem.
“I don’t know why they didn’t jump on it sooner,” the woman said, explaining how tenants were told in March that two units had bed bugs, then the issue returned in June.
“I’ve done all I can as a preventative and now I just hope it don’t make it to me,” the woman said, explaining her regimen of vacuuming, flipping her mattress, washing her bedding in hot water, making a trip to Wal-Mart for bug spray then dowsing her floor duster.
Other tenants offered in passing how they or their neighbors had been advised by an Oak Terrace on-site manager to buy air mattresses or sleep in their bathtubs to escape the pests.
Gates said the previous presence of bed bugs in two units in March, were also appropriately treated.
On Tuesday, professional exterminators arrived at the complex to address the latest report of the pests. Gates previously confirmed that, this time, bed bugs had been found in three consecutive units, which would be treated at a cost of about $3,300.
Gates said he also planned to pay for a specially-trained bed-bug sniffing dog to inspect the facility, in an effort to learn whether the pests had unknowingly spread to any other units.
“All the units will be inspected,” Gates said.
As of now, none of the residents have been billed for extermination costs but that could change if managers are able to determine who is responsible for accidentally introducing the pests, Gates said.
In that case, Gates said bed bugs extermination costs are treated like other damage caused by tenants and would be billed accordingly.
The complex rents specifically to seniors and about 35 of the 48 units are subsidized, records show, meaning tenants pay about 30 percent of their income in rent.
Some residents have mobility issues, which can make tasks such as daily vacuuming and laundering of bedding difficult without assistance, residents said.
Debra Kelley, a regional supervisor with KMG Prestige, the Mt. Pleasant-based firm contracted to manage the property, said staff was available to help residents who didn’t have family available.
Payne previously explained how COA clients rely on in-person services, she and COA staff are concerned about the 14 clients at Oak Terrace, and only put in-person visits there on hold so they don’t unwittingly spread the pests to other clients’ homes.
“It’s very concerning for us anytime we are not able to go in and see people we are regularly scheduled to see,” Payne said, “We’re there because these people need us. They need the help from us.”
In-person visits will resume as soon as the complex is deemed bed bug-free, she said.
Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging is largely funded with a voter-supported millage and provides services, including personal care, vitals checks, meal prep, house-cleaning and help with medication management, to residents 60 years and older.
Some eldercare experts say older people with fragile skin may be more susceptible to bites and skin infections from the small, flat, parasitic insects.
Bed bugs hide during the day and feed solely on the blood of people and animals, usually while they are asleep, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Insect experts say bed bugs don’t hop or jump like fleas, and they can’t fly, like wasps or mosquitos — the only way bed bugs get inside a residence is if they walk there or hitchhike on an infested item, such as a used couch or mattress.
While the presence of these minuscule parasites are not an indication of poor hygiene and they do not carry disease, the CDC saiys their bites can cause loss of sleep, stress, itching, allergic reactions and secondary skin infections.
“They are the absolute worst,” said Holly Hogarth, owner for 30 years of Hogarth Pest Control in Williamsburg.
Hogarth said bed bugs are one of the most difficult pests to eradicate, especially in apartment complexes, and the most effective treatment involves the application of pesticides in three separate visits over six weeks.
She and her staff are specifically certified to treat for bed bugs, she said.
“It’s imperative that, in multiple-unit places, any walls that touch the unit that has them, be inspected,” Hogarth said. “Because the ones they don’t get, they’re going to move.”
Heat treating, Hogarth said, involves using a vacuum hose to blow heat into a room to kill the bugs and eggs, but isn’t as effective for commercial uses, such as an apartment complex, where many people live and residential spaces are tight with furniture and belongings.
Entomologist Mark VanderWerp, manager of education and training with Rose Pest Solutions, said heat treating can work well, yet isn’t foolproof, because not every item in an apartment will necessarily be heated to a high enough temperature to kill the bugs.
VanderWerp, who describes himself as “lifelong bug enthusiast” agreed with Hogarth that apartment complexes are difficult to treat, and those with elderly residents are especially so.
“Wheelchairs and walkers can absolutely be loaded with bed bugs,” VanderWerp said. “It’s a complicated pest, especially when you have multiple-unit housing. That’s where bed bugs thrive.”
Both these pest experts said successful eradication requires teamwork and preparation by residents — discarding clutter, repeated vacuuming with secure disposal, daily hot-water/hot-dry washing of bedding, for example, and a close look in their own homes by residents who don’t think their unit has been infested.
“Do anything possible to see if you have them in your unit,” VanderWerp advised. “It doesn’t do any good if you treat three units, but actually they were in seven. People scared to report because of stigma or threat of eviction, that’s where you have the hardest challenge.”
None of the residents who spoke with a reporter last week said they were facing eviction.
Grand Traverse County Deputy Health Officer Mike Lahey said the department does work closely with community members on bed bug complaints, and underscored how reducing clutter can limit hiding places for bed bugs.
Using a protective mattress cover is another precautionary measure, Lahey said.
In an unrelated development at Oak Terrace, residents also this month received what they called a worrisome notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office.
The notice, shared with the Record-Eagle and dated June 7, states that the complex was developed with a federal loan, the owners are seeking to prepay the loan, and then either sell the property or charge market rates.
USDA Rural Development financing requires the complex to offer subsidized housing to elderly residents, and Gates said the request for early payoff was largely an administrative matter.
If approved, Gates said units in the facility which receive rent subsidies now would continue to do so for several years.
The early payoff, however, would allow the building’s owners to forego some ongoing administrative paperwork, but there would be no or little change in operations, he said.
Tenants have 30 days to share written comments with the USDA, the notice states. A tenant meeting via a conference call is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 27.
