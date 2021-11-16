BEAVER ISLAND — An 11-year-old girl is the sole survivor of a Saturday commuter plane crash at Beaver Island’s Welke airport.
Three of the plane’s passengers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, including the girl’s father. The girl and the airplane’s pilot were airlifted to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital by a Coast Guard helicopter. The helicopter was conducting a training flight in the area when it received an emergency alert from a beacon on the crashed aircraft.
“Because of that ping they were able to vector to the location,” said Petty Officer Greg Schell, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s 9th District. “They landed within about 10 minutes of receiving the initial notification and offered assistance — there were already other local emergency agents on scene.”
“Charlevoix County requested a medivac, one was an 11-year-old female and the other one was an adult male. They took two individuals onboard the helo [sic], in addition to two EMTs,” Schell said.
The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office released names for three of the deceased. They include Kate Leese and Adam Kendall, a couple who recently moved to Beaver Island, as well as Mike Perdue, a realtor from Gaylord traveling to the island with his daughter, according to reporting from the Associated Press.
A spokesperson for McLaren confirmed that the 11-year-old girl was “treated and transferred,” but did not give further details on her condition. A GoFundMe page set up for the Perdues states she was transferred via ambulance to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital.
“She is alert and talking and was able to tell them her mom’s name and phone number,” said Dana Bensinger in the GoFundMe post. “She is being a trooper and so strong. There are many broken bones and injuries but most of them are ones that are going to heal on their own, another miracle!”
In a statement to ABC News, the girl’s mother, Christina Perdue, said, “We are heartbroken with the loss of my husband, a father, brother, son and friend. He gave the best bear hugs, and I believe he grabbed our daughter and protected her. It’s her last memory before the crash.”
Christina’s husband, Mike Perdue, co-owns Smith Realty Group, which is based in Gaylord. The Perdues had only recently purchased a family home by Gaylord’s Clifford Lake in May of 2021.
Kate Leese and Adam Kendall had recently moved to Beaver Island to start a vineyard and open a winery, according to a Nov. 6 report in The Detroit News.
The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department has yet to release the name of the pilot. Employees from Island Airways also declined to release the pilot’s name or answer questions about the crash.
Few other details have been made public about the crash, which is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The board generally issues a preliminary report within the first few weeks after a crash, to be followed by a final report that will likely take months to complete.
The airline, owned by Paul and Angela Welke, is one of two commercial services to run between Charlevoix and Beaver Island, alongside Fresh Air Aviation.
An employee for Fresh Air Aviation said the weather Saturday was inclement, but not disruptive enough to cancel flights and within the bounds of what pilots often handle on commuter flights to the island.
“It was under 20 knots, which is way normal. It really was a pretty normal day, nothing too dramatic,” said Trevor Quinn, an employee at Fresh Air’s terminal.
Still, gusting winds can make landings challenging, causing difficult landings and turbulence, Quinn said.
Fresh Air flew over investigators from NTSB on Sunday, and has continued to run flights to the island. The companies do not share planes or pilots.
The Beaver Island crash was the second fatal plane crash to occur in Michigan this month. The other crash occurred over Houghton Lake on Nov. 5.
On Monday, Beaver Island Community Center hosted a memorial for victims of the plane crash. Community Center manager Paul Cole also posted on Facebook memorializing the victims.
“Our Island [sic] is heavy and forever changed. The weight of sorrow is like a blanket of snow that is weighing our souls down,” Cole wrote. “The unfathomable loss of people we knew and loved taken way to soon creates ripples for a long time for each family and all who loved them.”
