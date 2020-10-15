TRAVERSE CITY — Authorities warned Grand Traverse County residents that witnesses reported a black bear in the Meijer parking lot near Division Street.
Grand Traverse 911 reported Thursday afternoon that shoppers at the supermarket reported the bear was roaming through the parking lot. Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and wildlife officials were unable to locate and trap the bruin, authorities said.
On Oct. 9, authorities reported a large bear had been seen raiding bird feeders and trash cans in various spots on that side of Traverse City, including the Grand Traverse Commons, Silver Lake Road, Fifteenth Street, Veterans Drive, Fitzhugh Drive, Division Street and the Bay Hill Apartments area.
DNR wildlife officials want to capture the bear and relocate it to a less populated area. A bear trap has been set at the Commons, not far from the Spanglish restaurant.
