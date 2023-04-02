BEAR LAKE — A regional sewer authority has scheduled a public meeting Tuesday to provide an update on a federal funding application.
In 2017, officials from the Village of Bear Lake, Bear Lake Township, Pleasanton Township and Onekama Township, appointed representatives to a Two Lake Collaborative Sewer Authority, tasked with determining the feasibility of a new public sewer system.
After years of starts, stops and bureaucratic challenges, sewer authority chairman David Meister on March 17 submitted a federal funding application with the USDA’s Rural Development office.
Meister previously said the application does not compel officials to go ahead with the project, but rather would glean details about whether grants and loans could help pay the estimated $60 million cost for the project.
Sewer authority meetings have drawn large audiences recently, with many residents and summer property owners stating concerns about costs – especially, they say, for a system that would encircle Bear and Portage lakes, which health department tests have shown to have excellent water quality. A property owners group, STEP Advisory group, published a website to help keep their neighbors updated, including posting the full federal application; the sewer authority also posted documents online.
The TLCSA’s meeting will begin at 4 p.m., at the Bear Lake Township Building, 7771 Lake St.
