BEAR LAKE — Village officials voted to withdraw from a controversial regional sewer plan, possibly ending the $60 million project.
Since 2017, representatives from the Village of Bear Lake, Bear Lake Township, Pleasanton Township and Onekama Township have served on the Two Lake Collaborative Sewer Authority, tasked with determining the feasibility of a new public sewer system.
On March 17, Onekama Supervisor David Meister, who also serves as sewer authority president, submitted an application for federal funding to the USDA.
Meister previously said submitting the application did not mean the sewer was approved or that property owners were being assessed, it was simply an effort to get financing information.
Bear Lake Village President Shelly Lynnes, however, said at a council meeting Thursday that the estimated monthly costs for property owners in the proposed special assessment district —$130 with federal funding, $230 without — were too high.
“My concern is that we have residents here who cannot afford that,” Lynnes said. Withdrawal by the Village of Bear Lake does not automatically scuttle the project — there are still three municipalities which have not recorded such a vote — but it does complicate matters.
That’s because the sewer authority’s articles of incorporation state the authority operates “by agreement” with its member municipalities.
“The authority shall plan, design, engineer, develop, finance, construct, acquire, operate, and maintain a sewage disposal system with sewage treatment facilities by agreement with the constituent municipalities,” the articles state.
Village officials will have little to no incentive to help plan a system they do not plan to join.
A community organization, the STEP Advisory Group, formed in response to the sewer plan, stated as much on an update posted to their website following Bear Lake’s withdrawal.
“Absent agreement with the Village of Bear Lake, the TLCSA has no authority to operate a sewer system there,” the update states. “Thus, even though the TLCSA could continue as a corporate entity, it would have no authority to compel the Village to participate in the system.
Sewer authority meetings have drawn large audiences recently, with many residents and summer property owners stating concerns about costs — especially, they say, for a system that would encircle Bear and Portage lakes, which health department tests have shown to have excellent water quality.
Meister, at one of these meetings, agreed if one municipality pulled out, the project could be “dead in the water.”
Meister did not return a call seeking comment, although a Q & A document posted to the sewer authority’s website states if one municipality doesn’t vote in favor of the project, the sewer authority would be responsible for a decision to proceed.
The sewer authority also could be dissolved and re-formed with fewer, or different, member municipalities, documents show.
The sewer authority’s next meeting is May 9, at 7 p.m.; previous meetings have taken place in Bear Lake — although, with the withdrawal, it was unclear whether the location would change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.