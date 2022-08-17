INTERLOCHEN — A bear was struck and killed on US-31 South by a car driven by an Interlochen woman.
The 61-year-old woman was driving her 2011 Ford Fusion westbound when she crashed into the bear in Green Lake Township, according to sheriff's office Captain Randy Fewless.
Reports indicated that the woman was not injured during the collision, but her car sustained "disabling damage" and was towed by Anytime Towing.
Fewless said the bear died by the time deputies arrived, and was taken away to be processed.
Officials couldn't confirm the age or breed of the bear or if the woman will face any charges.
The case is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.