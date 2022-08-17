INTERLOCHEN — A bear was killed Tuesday evening on U.S. 31 South when it was struck by a car driven by an Interlochen woman.
The 61-year-old motorist was westbound in a 2011 Ford Fusion at about 5:30 p.m. when she crashed into the bear in Green Lake Township, according to Capt. Randy Fewless of the Grand Traverse County sheriff’s office.
The police report indicated that the woman was not injured in the collision, but her car sustained “disabling damage,” could not be driven and had to be towed from the scene.
Fewless said the bear had died by the time deputies arrived, and was taken away to be processed.
Officers, who are still investigating the accident, could not confirm the age or breed of the bear.
