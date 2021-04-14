Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.