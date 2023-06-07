MANCELONA — A black bear created excitement for locals and students at Mancelona Middle School.
Jennifer Ransom, of Mancelona, saw the bear in downtown Mancelona Wednesday around noon, while driving with a co-worker on North Limits Street near Sunnyside.
She was able to snap a photo before it headed into a wooded residential subdivision.
A short time later the bear crossed State Street (Highway M-88) near Jefferson as it worked its way to Mancelona Middle School where students were having a barbecue.
Mancelona Middle School secretary Donna Conway said kids were grilling burgers and enjoying end-of-school-year activities in the school parking lot when the fun was abruptly interrupted.
She said children were brought inside for the duration of the school day.
It wasn't the first time a bear was seen at the middle school.
Ten years ago, in May 2013, a bear was on school grounds and walking around the building. Then-principal Chad Culver put the school on lockdown for about 10 minutes, and children were not allowed to leave the building.
On Wednesday, Mancelona Police Department officers continued patrol and notified the Department of Natural Resources about the bear sighting.
