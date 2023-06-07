MANCELONA — A black bear sighting created excitement Wednesday for local residents and students at Mancelona Middle School.
Jennifer Ransom, of Mancelona, saw the bear in downtown Mancelona around noon, while driving with a co-worker on North Limits Street near Sunnyside.
Ransom was able to snap a photo before it headed into a wooded residential subdivision.
A short time later, the bear crossed State Street (Highway M-88) near Jefferson, apparently working its way to Mancelona Middle School where students were having a barbecue.
Mancelona Middle School secretary Donna Conway said kids were grilling burgers and enjoying end-of-school-year activities in the school parking lot. Their fun was abruptly interrupted and precautions were taken.
Conway said children were brought inside for the duration of the school day.
This wasn't the first time a bear had been seen at the middle school.
Ten years ago, in May 2013, a bear appeared on school grounds and walked around the building. Then-principal Chad Culver put the school on lockdown for about 10 minutes, and children were not allowed to leave the building.
On Wednesday, Mancelona Police Department officers continued to patrol in case the bear made another appearance and notified the Michigan Department of Natural Resources about the bear sighting.
