TRAVERSE CITY — Most beaches contaminated by flood-spurred sewage overflow should be safe by the weekend.
E. coli testing results lifted a “no body contact” order for Clinch Park Beach, Bryant Park Beach and the Senior Center Beach, according to Grand Traverse County Health Department officials.
Sunset Beach and stretches of the lower Boardman River still remain under a partial body contact advisory.
“With the sunshine these past couple days … I think there’s a really good chance Sunset Beach is going to be fine,” said Dan Thorell, the health department’s environmental health director. “The Boardman River is still pretty high and pretty turbid, pretty cloudy.”
Further testing was conducted Monday — Thorell said results should come in Tuesday morning.
He hopes they’ll give the “all-clear.”
Health department officials work closely with the Grand Traverse Bay Watershed Center on testing, according to Center Director Christine Crissman.
The organization does weekly water quality testing through the summer season — this year’s start June 10. The list includes each of the contaminated beaches.
“Our assumption is that by the time we start doing our testing is that what had been spilled from the flooding last week will have dissipated and won’t be an issue anymore,” Crissman said.
“But if there’s any issues that come up because of it — sometimes it might settle into the sediment — anything like that will be tracked and monitored through our testing with the health department.”
The spill came after a massive Friday downpour flooded several sections of Traverse City — some of them under several feet of water, according to the National Weather Service — and overwhelmed the city’s sewage system after a pump failed to activate.
A review of the failure is ongoing, said Art Krueger, the city’s director of municipal utilities. An emergency auxiliary pump has been installed in the meantime, and should act as a backup.
“We don’t have any conclusive determinations yet,” Krueger said. “We’re just trying to get through it as quickly as possible.”
National Weather Service Meteorologist Tim Locker said the month’s ups and downs are typical of springtime weather — humidity swept up from the Gulf of Mexico and a small cold front spurred “little disturbances” like fluctuating temperatures and heavy rains.
Locker said thunderstorms Monday night and throughout Tuesday could bring more flooding.
It could also bring further contamination.
“Every time it rains, things get flushed into the stormwater system,” Thorell said. “We always recommend people not enter the waters near a storm drain outlet (after a heavy rain).”
Locker anticipates about an inch of rain between Monday night and Tuesday, adding that thunderstorm rainfall can be volatile and difficult to predict.
“Just be weather-aware and keep an eye on your radio or local media channels,” Locker said. “There is a possibility of some of these storms (Tuesday) becoming severe, with the main threat of damaging winds and large hail.
“An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as well.”
