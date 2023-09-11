TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department is removing the beach advisory at East Bay Park. This beach returns to Level 1, following the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standards for full-body contact (swimming).
Water at this beach was resampled Friday and tested for E. coli. Results were reported Saturday.
This is the final Grand Traverse County beach monitoring report for this season.
