BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department provides the results of its recent beach monitoring. The water quality index at all beaches is Level 1, meeting EGLE’s standards for full-body contact (swimming).
Samples were collected Wednesday, tested for E. coli and results reported Thursday.
Samples were taken at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park. Beach samples are collected weekly through Labor Day.
