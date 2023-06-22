Beach status updated
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department provides the results of its recent beach monitoring. The water quality index at all beaches is Level 1, meeting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standards for full-body contact (swimming).
Samples were collected June 21, tested for E. coli and results reported June 22.
Samples were taken at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park. Beach samples are collected weekly from through Labor Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.