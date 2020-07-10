NORTHPORT — Health officials are warning swimmers not to go into the water at Northport Marina Beach after E. coli levels increased there this week.
Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department officials on Thursday advised the public to not come into contact with the water above the waist, but by Friday warned people not to touch the water at all at that Northport beach.
E. coli colony levels soared from Wednesday to Thursday morning, now beyond 1,000 per 100 milliliters, the health department reported.
That means the water is not safe for contact because the E. coli levels could sicken swimmers.
“It is a high likelihood that the increased levels of E. coli at the beach are as a result of a heavy downpour in Northport prior to the resampling of the beach. Large amounts of rain, in a short period of time, does not have time to soak into the ground which washes accumulated surface contaminants into nearby surface water from surface streets and storm drains," said Eric Johnston, the health department's environmental health director.
"It is fairly common after a long period of dry weather period to see an increase in E. coli levels at beaches after a significant rain event. The public needs to understand that is what typically happens in situations like this and use caution before swimming at a beach after a heavy rain event," he said in a released statement.
Follow up water samples were collected Friday and test results are expected Saturday morning.
The area’s weekly beach monitoring program includes more than two dozen beaches both on Lake Michigan and inland lakes in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties. Samples are collected each Wednesday morning with results back the following day.
E. coli is an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination that can cause illness.
Visit www.gtbay.org/our-programs/healthy-beaches for more information. about the beach monitoring program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.