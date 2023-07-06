TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department released its beach testing results on Thursday.
A Wednesday water sample showed elevated levels of E. coli at East Bay Park, so contact above the waist is not recommended.
Samples were also taken at West End, Clinch Park, Bryant Park, Traverse City State Park, Acme Bayside Park, Sayler Park, Sunset Park, the Senior Center, Volleyball Beach and Haserot Beach. These are all Level 1, meeting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standards for full-body contact (swimming).
Visit www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring for updates.
Benzie-Leelanau beaches stable
The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department provides the results of its recent beach monitoring. The water quality index at all beaches is Level 1, meeting EGLE’s standards for full-body contact (swimming).
Samples were collected Wednesday, tested for E. coli and results reported Thursday.
Samples were taken at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park. Beach samples are collected weekly through Labor Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.