ALANSON — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan removes the beach advisories that were in effect yesterday.
The partial body contact advisory at Camp Petosega in Alanson and the full body contact advisory at Little Traverse Township Park in Conway are lifted.
The department collected water samples June 29 from Pickerel Lake and Crooked Lake. Both sites confirmed low E. coli levels, complying with Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy standards.
Beach monitoring reports are posted weekly at https://www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
