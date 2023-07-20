Beach advisories in place
GAYLORD — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan issued a beach advisory Thursday in two Otsego County beaches after Wednesday water samples showed high E. coli levels.
A full body contact advisory is in effect at Otsego Lake State Park. Swimming, wading and other contact with the water is not allowed. A partial body contact is in place at Otsego County Park, meaning no water contact above the waist.
Advisories are based on Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy water quality standards.
Results of Thursday's water sampling will be announced Friday. The health department posts beach monitoring results at https://www.nwhealth.org/beach.html.
Benzie, Leelanau beach results
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department announces the results of its beach monitoring. The water quality index at all beaches is Level 1, meeting EGLE’s standards for full-body contact (swimming).
Samples were collected Wednesday, tested for E. coli and results reported Thursday.
Samples were taken at Frankfort Beach, Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park. Beach samples are collected weekly through Labor Day.
