TRAVERSE CITY — That mama turkey with her handful of poults spotted alongside the road is a sighting the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to hear about.
Now through August, the DNR is asking anyone who sees a turkey brood to report it online. The seven-question survey asks how many male and female turkeys were spotted, plus how many poults, the county of the observation and the date.
It’ll be the first time Michigan takes part in a survey in which many other states participate, said Adam Bump, a DNR biologist and upland game bird specialist. It’ll follow similar procedures so data can be compared across different states.
Agencies like the DNR that manage turkey populations are starting to see declines in numbers, although Michigan’s seem to be holding steady, Bump said.
But there is a potential for a decline in numbers here and, in states where it’s already been detected, managers are struggling to figure out why.
“So we’re trying to find some ways to efficiently get some better data on turkeys and turkey populations to make sure we’re monitoring them appropriately,” he said.
Bringing the survey to Michigan for the first time fills in a longstanding gap in the data, said Brandon Nutt, National Wild Turkey Federation regional director for Michigan’s western Lower Peninsula. The conservation organization supports the brood survey as an important first layer of data.
“At the end of that, when we get the numbers and we say, ‘Hey, you know, we’re showing an average of one poult per hen ratio,’ then we know the birds are in trouble, based on those numbers,” he said.
Next would be follow-up studies to get a more accurate determination of population trends and what’s behind them, Nutt said.
While the state’s overall population represented a huge success story, he suspects their numbers are starting to fall – as they are in several states. But he doesn’t have the data to prove it.
One possible reason is the birds have reached a carrying capacity, a sort of natural population limit, based on what the environment can support, Nutt said.
It’s hard to know just what’s going on with the population statewide, said Ryan Boyer, a biologist with the National Wild Turkey Federation. That’s largely because there are so many – and they’re not easy to count.
That’s not unique to Michigan. Many states rely on data from hunts to give an idea as to how many birds are out there, Boyer said. Brood surveys provide insight into reproduction rates that aren’t captured by that data.
Such surveys rely on citizens to volunteer their sightings, since paying wildlife professionals to hit the field is time-consuming and expensive, Boyer said. In other states, delivery drivers, county road commission employees and others who are frequently on the road are important contributors.
If enough people participate to get quality data, it can be used to inform hunting regulation updates, Boyer said.
“Say we see multiple years of significant declines in estimates of production,” he said. “Then we would assume that, thereafter, in the years following, we would start to see declines in the harvest.
“That may cause the agency to say, ‘All right, we need to reduce the number of tags or let’s reduce the season length.’”
Or, if brood surveys show an abundance of young, the state could consider allowing more hunting opportunities, Boyer said.
Michigan has a winter turkey count, Bump said, and he expects turkey hunters will participate in solid numbers for the new survey. Otherwise, it could take a few years to catch on with people who may take seeing the large birds for granted.
Wild turkeys are found across the United States, including Hawaii, but excluding Alaska, plus parts of Canada and Mexico, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
They live in open forests with scattered clearings and eat seeds, plus the occasional salamander, snail and insect. Females lay four to 17 eggs in ground nests, which hatch in 25 to 31 days. Poults stick with their mothers, sometimes combining with other broods to form large groups of youngsters with several hens.
In Michigan, an estimated 13,098 hunters bagged about 3,439 turkeys in 2021, the latest year for which DNR numbers were available.
That source of data is part of a population model the agency hopes to expand with turkey brood survey results, Bump said.
Now found in vast numbers, wild turkeys were nearly wiped out by development and unregulated hunting, according to Audubon Great Lakes. The Michigan Department of Conservation — the DNR’s predecessor — started releasing turkeys across the state in the 1950s and, combined with habitat restoration projects, the efforts paid off.
An estimated 200,000 of the birds, with their distinctive plumage and hefty size, are now found around the state.
Even so, wild turkeys face threats in all directions, from predators to weather to loss of breeding habitat, Nutt said. Insects are key to poults’ survival, with studies showing a link between cicada numbers and brood survival rates. Overuse of pesticides can be devastating for hatchlings, too.
Creating good breeding habitat makes space where young turkeys can find plenty of bugs to eat, and hens can more easily hide their offspring from predators, Nutt said.
“The further that hen has to travel with her poults to find food, the larger the risk,” he said. “Now, if she’s got quality nesting and roosting and food sources nearby that has lots of insects, the turkey population is thriving.”
