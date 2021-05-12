TRAVERSE CITY — A Bay City man remains detained at Grand Traverse County Jail after being accused of stabbing his ex’s new partner.
Ian Christian Appold, 25, faces charges of assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearms possession. He was arraigned May 7 in 86th District Court before Chief Magistrate Tammi Rodgers, who set bond at $500,000 with conditions such as home arrest, GPS tether and more.
Appold has not posted bail, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Court officials scheduled a probable cause conference for May 19, with a preliminary hearing to follow on May 26, court records show.
Appold was accused of stabbing a 27-year-old Traverse City man after holding him at gunpoint in an altercation on May 4. The victim is Appold’s former girlfriend’s new partner, authorities said.
Court records show Appold allegedly posed as a DoorDash delivery driver when he showed up at the victim’s Garfield Township apartment, and told the victim his girlfriend had ordered him a pizza. He then drew a pistol on the Traverse City man, forced him to consume alcohol and restrained him with “zip tie flex cuffs,” according to a probable cause affidavit on file with district court.
The victim told investigators he believed he was drugged because he fell asleep on his bed, apparently awaking to Appold on top of him and cutting his wrists with a kitchen knife, court records show.
A fight ensued and the victim escaped to knock on a neighbor’s door until someone answered and called 911, records show.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s officials said Appold fled, and emergency medical responders and deputies found him lying on the lawn of the apartment complex with injuries, and the handgun nearby.
Both men were treated at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City — the victim undergoing emergency surgery — and Appold was then taken to the jail, records show.
Appold hired Traverse City defense attorney Matthew Vermetten, who could not be reached this week for comment about the case.
Grand Traverse County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Attwood signed the four-count felony warrant on May 6, records show.
Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said via email that her office awaits a complete report on this case, and she cannot comment at this time.
