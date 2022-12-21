TRAVERSE CITY — Adding storage to a solar panel project planned for the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant would have its perks but would also double the project’s cost.
City commissioners unanimously agreed Monday to seek a $2-million grant to cover the plant’s roofs and other surfaces with photovoltaic panels. Traverse City Light & Power Executive Director Brandie Ekren suggested adding battery storage to the project, which city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said would increase the project from $900,000 to $1.9 million — he suggested commissioners round up to provide a “buffer.”
Battery storage would allow the treatment plant to cut its power use from the grid when TCL&P customers’ power consumption is highest, Krueger said. It also could serve as a backup power source for the plant.
What’s more, it would be a novel concept that would attract interest and funding as the city-owned utility works on a climate action response plan, said Tim Werner, a city commissioner and TCL&P board member.
“We, as a body, have been very supportive of – call it pilot projects – like trying something such as this storage and, with the climate action plan currently in the works, this could dovetail quite well with that,” he said.
He noted the city already buys enough clean energy to power all of its municipal operations. The question would be if the city is willing to pay more for a different kind of clean energy should its grant application fall short of covering the project’s full cost.
The city will pay Jacobs, the contractor operating the wastewater treatment plant, $58,971 to hire a grant writer to seek the larger amount. That’s according to the motion city commissioners approved.
It comes a week after Jacobs representatives told commissioners a solar array at the plant could generate an estimated 510 megawatt-hours per year, or about 10 percent of the plant’s electricity use.
The city could take advantage of various grant and tax break opportunities, including one that could grant the city 100 percent of the project cost.
Another would allow the city to claim a 30-percent tax credit in the form of an up-front payment, which Jacobs Project Manager Mark Huggard said the city may be able to claim if it doesn’t receive 100 percent of the project’s cost through a grant. That’s the Low-Carbon Energy Infrastructure Enhancement and Development grant from the Michigan Public Service Commission.
It’s not the only grant coming, Ekren said, and she described the various perks available for clean power projects as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the energy industry. The city-owned utility will consider applying for grants for the project as well.
Since the solar array and storage system would be connected to TCL&P’s grid, the utility could see how well the system functions, Ekren said.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she wondered how viable the project would be if the state only funds part of the cost, and Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell asked if the city could break up the solar and storage components if the grant application is only partly successful.
Ekren replied she thought the best option would be to apply, see what the city gets and then consider seeking another grant.
The Low-Carbon Energy Infrastructure Enhancement and Development grant application is due Jan. 6, as previously reported.
