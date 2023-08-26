TRAVERSE CITY — Precision Plumbing & Heating Systems is hoping to move about a half-mile down Cass Street to its new home by January 2025, company co-owner Leslie Roe said.
Swapping the company’s current home for Bay Area Transportation Authority’s is an opportunity to continue growing in what Roe called a great location.
“We have outgrown our current location and have been looking for a location that would allow us to expand and continue to grow and build out into an area where we could still stay right in town, but be able to expand, because our company is expanding and we need more space desperately,” she said.
It’s the same reason why BATA is looking to leave the building and construct a new headquarters on Lafranier Road near Hammond Road.
The authority board voted to accept a $2.1 million offer from LCR Properties of Michigan, an LLC the Roes own, according to BATA spokesman Eric Lingaur. That’s more than the $1.9 million asking price BATA sought for the sprawling building at Cass and South Airport roads when it listed the property in mid-July, according to a release. The next owners also beat out a $1.9 million offer from Versa Development.
Proceeds from the sale will go toward BATA’s $30-million headquarters, which will include a garage and offices, Lingaur said. It’s a relatively small chunk of the cost, but BATA secured $13 million in federal funds, $10 from the state and its board set aside another $5 million.
One cost BATA won’t have to pay while its new home is under construction is rent.
Roe, who co-owns Precision Plumbing & Heating with husband, Bob, said they agreed not to charge the authority for the year it’ll need to stay at Cass and South Airport. With the authority focused on its new construction, the Roes opted not to ask BATA to put up the funds that would be required for a building of that size.
“So we felt like it would be a good way to support them in their endeavor to provide the services that they provide to the community by not having that additional burden on their shoulders,” Leslie Roe said.
Lingaur said the sale is an exciting next step, but one of many before the authority can move. So far, the project is ahead of schedule so he’s optimistic that BATA could be in its new digs by late summer 2024.
