TRAVERSE CITY — A pause between Grand Traverse County and Bay Area Transportation Authority that would have expired June 11 was extended another 30 days until July 7.
The extension is to give attorneys for the county and BATA more time to come to terms on an agreement between the two parties, said county Administrator Nate Alger.
The issue began in February, when BATA board members amended the authority’s bylaws and articles of incorporation to add two at-large seats to the seven-member board. The two new members would be chosen by the BATA board.
BATA board members approved the measure on a vote of 5-2, with Brad Jewett, a county commissioner, and Joe Underwood, who joined the board in January, voting against it.
Those who supported it said adding the members would balance county representation on the board; Jewett and Underwood said the move puts the authority of spending $4.7 million of taxpayer money in the hands of people who are not accountable to elected officials.
The board is currently made up of four members appointed by the GTC board and two by the Leelanau County board. Residents in both counties pay a five-year, 0.4788-mill tax to support bus services. Voters renewed the tax in November.
The GTC county board at its meeting in March leveled charges of willful neglect of duty and violation of fiduciary duty to the voter against BATA board Chair Richard Cochrun and Secretary Robert Fudge in an effort to remove them from their posts. Charges were approved along party lines by the Republican-led county board.
A hearing was set, but Cochrun and Fudge hired an attorney who filed an emergency complaint in 13th Circuit Court; the county called the hearing off.
During the pause, no BATA board members would be removed or appointed, according to a letter of understanding between Alger and BATA executive Director Kelly Dunham.
Dunham could not be reached for comment before publication time.
BATA, an independent authority, gets about 38 percent of its funding from the federal government, about 19 percent from the state, 34 percent from the voted millage, and the rest from fares and bus advertisements.
