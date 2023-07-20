TRAVERSE CITY — The Bay Area Transportation Authority will remain a seven-member board and in return, the Grand Traverse County board will not seek to remove two county-appointed BATA members.
The tentative agreement was approved Wednesday in a unanimous vote by the county board after a closed session with its attorney, Matt Nordfjord, who represented both Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties in a dispute that started in March, though Leelanau was not involved in the dispute.
The BATA board will vote on the agreement Aug. 10; it also needs approval from the Leelanau County board.
“Although the BATA Board of Directors had good intentions to expand its board to achieve a more comprehensive representation of the communities it serves ... the political firestorm that was generated from this direction was not in the best interest of BATA at this time,” said BATA executive Director Kelly Dunham said in a written statement.
Dunham said the move was in accordance with its articles of incorporation and that the board was striving for a more diverse board.
In the agreement any amendment to the BATA articles of incorporation will need approval by both the GTC and Leelanau boards, as well as a 2/3 vote or supermajority vote by the BATA board.
“This tentative agreement highlights BATA’s commitment for better county communication and collaboration in the appointment process, keeping our community representation strong,” Dunham said.
The firestorm started in February, when the BATA board amended its bylaws and articles of incorporation to increase its members to nine, with the two new members to be appointed by the BATA board with the purpose of balancing county representation.
Two members, BATA board Chair Richard Cochran and Secretary Robert Fudge, in March were charged by the Republican majority of the GTC board with willful neglect of duty and of violating their fiduciary responsibility to the voter by increasing board membership, which Hentschel has said would dilute the county’s representation. A removal hearing was scheduled.
They are two of four members appointed by the GTC board, with the county appointing four members and Leelanau County appointing two. Another at-large member is appointed by the BATA board.
“In the end I think everybody gave something up,” GTC board Chair Rob Hentschel said Wednesday, adding he believes the BATA board should not appoint its own members. “I think we could have forced the issue, but it would have ended up in court battles and bad blood between BATA and the county.”
Back in March, Cochran and Fudge fired back by hiring an attorney and filing an emergency complaint in 13th Circuit Court to stop the removal hearing. The BATA board had also called a special meeting in order to appoint two new members that would bring the board to nine.
The issue got so acrimonious that county Administrator Nate Alger and Dunham met and agreed in a letter of understanding to put everything on hold for 60 days until they could, with Leelanau County Administrator Deborah Allen, work out an agreement that was satisfactory to all. The removal hearing and special meeting were both canceled.
The pause was later extended and both administrators, Dunham and Nordfjord met several times. Meetings did not include any board members.
When contacted Wednesday, Cochran said the issue was unfortunate and avoidable.
“Prior to the vote, had the BATA board been made aware of a possible conflict, we would have discussed the decision to expand our board with both Leelanau and Grand Traverse County board of commissioners,” Cochran said.
Going forward, the BATA Board Governance Committee will evaluate where representation gaps are and give that information to county boards whenever there is a vacancy.
