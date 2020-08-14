TRAVERSE CITY — Bay Area Transportation Authority's plans to build a new home got a $13.38 million shot in the arm.
The Federal Transit Administration's grant to BATA for a new headquarters and transfer station was part of $27.8 million granted to the Michigan Department of Transportation and two Michigan city busing authorities, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao recently announced.
BATA's share of that helps the authority clear a huge hurdle in its plans to replace its current headquarters at Cass and South Airport roads, which dates from 1986 and includes some leased annexes for office and storage, BATA Executive Director Kelly Dunham said.
The authority, which serves Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties with both regular fixed routes and on-demand bus services, wants to partner with Traverse City Housing Commission to site new workforce housing nearby, as previously reported. That would give residents easy access to public transit.
"This is a huge win, not just for public transportation but for our region to bring over $13 million of federal funds to support this project, which specifically connects public transportation and affordable housing," Dunham said. "To provide for those community gaps is pivotal for this region."
Required environmental reviews and other due diligence steps are in the works for the project on land on LaFranier Road south of Traverse City and near Hammond Road, Dunham said — the federal grant won't pay for the property, she added.
The new building would consolidate everything in BATA's current facility plus add-ons meant to deal with outgrowing it some time ago, into one building, Dunham said. That'll include indoor bus storage, a maintenance garage and offices.
BATA already submitted early concepts for the site to Garfield Township and will begin the planned unit development process within weeks, Dunham said. Construction could start in spring 2021.
Dunham in a release thanked a handful of state and federal lawmakers for their support, including Michigan Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, both Democrats, along with Republican Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan's 1st Congressional District.
Stabenow and Peters in a joint release touted the grant and others to the state as an important boost to the public transportation people rely on to get to work, doctor appointments and to buy food and other essentials.
Bergman in a separate statement said he was proud to lend his support, thanking Chao for backing 1st District communities and Pres. Donald Trump's administration for investing in transportation for Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
Early ideas for the project also include 60 to 90 units of workforce housing on a nearby lot, and possibly more in future phases, TCHC Executive Director Tony Lentych said. Plans are still forming, including how to pay for them.
That's been complicated in part by COVID-19's impacts on governmental programs that support affordable housing, like Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Lentych said. He'll seek out some funding for the project as it becomes available.
Possible partners or investors expressed excitement for what they see as a unique project, Lentych said.
"That gives me some encouragement that we might be able to find some unique sources of funding as well, but we'll see," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.