TRAVERSE CITY — Two Bay Area Transportation Authority board members filed an emergency complaint in 13th Circuit Court to stop a hearing that would have taken place today during the Grand Traverse County board meeting.
The hearing will not take place and both boards agreed to a 60-day pause regarding charges of willful neglect of duty leveled at Richard Cochrun and Robert Fudge, who serve as chair and secretary of the BATA board.
A special meeting of the BATA board set for Tuesday was also canceled. Its purpose was to appoint people to two newly-created at-large board seats.
The charges are "legally inadequate" to conduct a removal hearing because they contain no details of the alleged willful neglect, according to the complaint filed by the two BATA board members through their attorney C. Nicholas Curcio.
The charges were brought forward by GTC Commission Vice Chair Brad Jewett after the BATA board in February increased its members from seven to nine, adding two at-large members who would be appointed by the BATA board.
Charges were approved March 1 by the Republican-led county board. The hearing would likely have ended in removal of Cochrun and Fudge from their posts.
"Now that we have the hearing on hold for 60 days I look forward to working with the county board and the Leelanau board to resolve this issue," Cochrun said.
The emergency complaint filed Monday states that, according to Michigan Court Rules, legislative bodies such as the GTC board are subject to the court's authority when they exercise their power to discipline public officials for alleged misconduct.
Curcio declined to comment on the complaint.
County Administrator Nate Alger said the 60-day pause was not a reaction to the complaint. The issue was having an adverse impact on county board members, BATA board members and community members, he said.
"It got to the point it felt like something (BATA executive director) Kelly Dunham and I had to have a conversation about," Alger said. "We both agreed there would be benefit to having a pause of this matter to cool down."
They both reached out to their respective counsel before the two agreed on a letter of understanding that for the next 60 days the county would not take any action against Cochrun and Fudge, the BATA board would not appoint new at-large members, and BATA would make any changes to its articles of incorporation. During that time he and Dunham would sit down with Leelanau, GTC and BATA board members to talk about possible resolution.
Alger said he talked to all seven county board members before signing the letter.
Cochrun and Fudge are charged with "willful neglect of their duty to represent the county on the Bay Area Transportation Board and consider recalling these appointees for violating their fiduciary duty to the voter."
Jewett, who also sits on the BATA board, accused Cochrun and Fudge of adding the two at-large seats to they could "cherry-pick" members who would vote the way BATA administrators wanted them to.
A letter the two BATA board members received from Alger on March 8 informed them of the charges and of the hearing that had been set for today before being canceled. It was originally set for April 5, but was later moved up three weeks during a special meeting called for that purpose.
Jewett and other GTC commissioners say BATA members appointed by the county board — of which there are four — should instead vote the way the county wants them to vote.
Jewett did not return a call, and declined to answer questions regarding this issue at last week's special meeting.
Two BATA members are appointed by the Leelanau County board, and one at-large member is appointed by the BATA board. Jewett has been on the BATA board for five years.
The plan to increase members was recommended about a year ago by a consultant that BATA hired. BATA has a budget this year of $11.7 million, with revenues coming from a voted millage, fares and federal and state dollars. It does not get any money from the county.
The millage was renewed by a wide margin in November.
