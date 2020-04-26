TRAVERSE CITY — Draft plans aimed at attracting new development to Garfield Township’s original commercial center are up for public review.
The township’s Barlow Neighborhood Plan is online and the township’s taking public comment through May 7, township Planning Director John Sych said. It’s a deeper look at what’s happening in the neighborhood near the corner of Garfield and South Airport roads, with suggestions for how to revitalize an area that has lost some retail.
Sych said the plan stems from a joint meeting between township trustees and planning commissioners following the 2018 update of the township’s master plan. The Barlow Neighborhood Plan aims to be a sub-plan laying out what residents want to see there, and laying out development concepts to give private investors an idea of what kind of projects the township would support.
“So this would be an opportunity to see if there’s ways to improve that area and incentivize or at least attract interest for new development within that area,” he said.
The plan starts with a closer look at land uses in the neighborhood, zoning rules, demographics like median income and economic data, Sych said.
That data doesn’t capture the full carnage of retail leaving the formerly enclosed mall, Sych said. Sears, Younkers and K-Mart all closed but were still open when the data was new, he said — he’s considering an update.
The plan tends to focus on retail, especially on vacancy-plagued Cherryland Center, Sych said. The 40-acre formerly enclosed mall represents a huge opportunity for new stores, mixed-use buildings and high-density residential developments. Several possible concepts show how those plans could play out.
The mall also represents a challenge, as it’s split across three owners and the sheer amount of land would take considerable reinvestment, Sych said. Other, smaller goals like bringing back a grocery store could help in the interim.
Township Supervisor Chuck Korn said he watched as a teen when cherry orchards gave way for the new mall. Then came Grand Traverse Mall, which took focus away from the Garfield and South Airport roads intersection. This growth-and-decay pattern is common in urban areas, he said.
Planners and consultants also sought public feedback during the year-long process on what people like and don’t like about the neighborhood. Commenters had plenty to say, praising it as a quiet neighborhood close to plenty of amenities. They panned its lack of sidewalks and parks, speeders on certain roads and blight on some properties — Sych agreed the neighborhood is tough to walk and bike.
A few dozen participants also voted on images showing different development concepts, giving thumbs-up to pictures of closely spaced houses and brick-paved city streets but rejecting suburban streets lined with houses and studded with driveways, and four-lane thoroughfares.
Sych said those results show that people are OK with density, so long as it’s designed right.
He was also intrigued to see how much of the input showed shared community values, from one input session to another.
Developers could get some help revitalizing the mall. Korn said it’s in a federal Opportunity Zone, giving investors a break on capital gains taxes both in starting a project there and afterward.
The township could form a brownfield plan for Cherryland Center to reimburse developers for demolition and cleanup, Korn said.
Garfield Township could also create a corridor improvement authority, Sych said. Those work like a downtown development authority, where commercial property owners pay a tax to pay for public infrastructure.
The plans are available online only on the township’s website, Sych said. The public typically can see hard copies but COVID-19 related closures make this impossible. There’s also another planning commission public hearing on May 13, and from there it’ll go to township trustees.
Korn said he believes the plan is a good starting point for what could be a reboot of the struggling commercial center. He wants to see a cohesive development there with dense residential development, retail, restaurants, entertainment and public gathering places.
It’ll be up to private developers to make that happen, and it’s up to the public to say what they think, Korn said.
“I’ve always felt that the more eyes you have on a project, the more likely it is you’ll come up with something good, something different,” he said.
