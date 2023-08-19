TRAVERSE CITY — A barge at the center of criminal charges against its owner is no longer at the spot where it spent more than two years bottomed out or bobbing in Grand Traverse Bay.
That time Donald Balcom’s barge spent bottomed out is what spurred Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to bring charges against Balcom that include release of a hazardous substance in waters of the state, a felony, plus some misdemeanors including trespass and marine safety violations. Nessel’s office announced this week that the barge was being moved, but didn’t specify who moved it to a spot south of Suttons Bay.
“I brought this action because the Great Lakes are a priceless resource for all Michigan residents,” Nessel said in a release. “Removing the barge from the State’s bottomland is a step in the right direction.”
Balcom is expected to appear in 86th District Court in Suttons Bay for a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing, court records show. Messages left for Thomas Seger, Balcom’s attorney, weren’t returned by Friday.
So continues the saga of Balcom’s barge, which sank and spilled petrochemicals near Greilickville in November 2020 after a hatch blew open. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy gave Balcom until May 27, 2021, to refloat it.
From there, Balcom had it towed to Duhamel Marina in early June 2021, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ bayside boat access and docks in Peshawbestown. That move caused a brief stir when the barge was left on the marina’s only boat ramp for a day or two without permission from the tribe.
By the time Balcom moved the boat to a spot near Paradesia Point north of Northport, state officials had already warned him that he would face immediate charges if the vessel sank again.
It did and, in January 2022, EGLE officials ordered Balcom to move it off the lake bottom.
Balcom told the state and the Record-Eagle that lake levels were too low to move it at the time, and that he would move it after lake levels rose again. They did, but apparently not enough to move the barge in summer 2022, he claimed.
The explanation didn’t hold water for Amy Lanzit, who along with husband Bill owns a home near Paradesia Point close to where Balcom had anchored the barge. She previously said water levels were plenty high when Balcom left it a few dozen feet from their dock in July 2021.
A construction company moved the barge in May so it could be refloated near the spot where it had been for almost two years, MLive reported. It began to list until Balcom pumped out water to stabilize it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.