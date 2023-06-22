TRAVERSE CITY — An industrial barge owner was charged with environmental crimes after Attorney General Dana Nessel alleged he abandoned a leaking barge multiple times, in multiple Leelanau County locations.
Nessel's office announced the charges Thursday against Donald Lewis Balcom of Traverse City, owner of Balcom Marine Contractors. Criminal charges include: a felony for the release of hazardous substances (oil) to waters of the State; and misdemeanors for trespass, marine safety violations, and placement of fill material (the barge) on Great Lakes submerged lands without a permit.
An AG statement claimed Balcom first abandoned the barge in 2020 on Lake Michigan bottomlands near Greilickville where the barge became partially submerged and released oil into the waters of Lake Michigan. In May 2021 Balcom agreed to tow the barge to a proper location, but abandoned it again directly in front of a residential property off the shore of Northport, the statement read. There, the barge sunk on Lake Michigan bottomlands close to shore, approximately 20 feet from the end of a residential dock, the statement read.
Nessel said she would "always take action to protect the Great Lakes from the threat of pollution."
“The Great Lakes are treasured natural resources that are central to our way of life in Michigan,” Nessel said in a prepared statement. “They are not a dumping ground or a junkyard for abandoned vessels."
According to previous Record-Eagle reports, Balcom built the barge himself about 40 years ago to do marine contracting business along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
