NORTHPORT – The Traverse City owner of an industrial barge is facing criminal charges of abandoning his vessel in the waters of Lake Michigan off the coast of Leelanau County.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the case against Donald Lewis Balcom, owner of Balcom Marine Contractors, on Thursday.
“The Great Lakes are treasured natural resources that are central to our way of life in Michigan,” Nessel said. “They are not a dumping ground or a junkyard for abandoned vessels.
“I will always take action to protect the Great Lakes from the threat of pollution, and to preserve them for future generations.”
Balcom is being charged with “a felony for the release of hazardous substances (oil) to waters of the State,” and “misdemeanors for trespass, marine safety violations, and placement of fill material (the barge) on Great Lakes submerged lands without a permit,” according to Nessel’s statement.
The state claims that Balcom first abandoned the barge in 2020 on Lake Michigan near Greilickville. The barge had become partially submerged and released oil into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard brought in a contractor to remove fuel, oil and other chemicals from the barge plus clean up those that had already spilled from it.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy gave Balcom until May 27, 2021, to get the barge off state bottomlands.
In early June 2021, Balcom parked the barge at the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ marina boat ramp. Tribal officials said he did not have permission to do so and, after state and federal intervention, Balcom agreed to tow the barge to another location.
This time, it was left in front of a residential property off the shore of Northport, where it sank, approximately 20 feet from the end of a residential dock.
Balcom said the barge sank after taking on water and a failed attempt to refloat it. Water levels were too low to move it, he said.
But Bill Lanzit, the owner of the nearby dock, said Balcom’s low lake level argument was a red herring. The water level was plenty high enough to move it when the barge had been left there, Lanzit said.
Amy Lanzit said that the water levels didn’t drop until a year and a half after the barge had been abandoned in front of their dock, where it has remained ever since.
According to the state Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources Environmental Investigation Section had asked the Leelanau County prosecutor to press charges against Balcom, but their request was declined.
A recent photo of the barge indicates that it appears to be sinking again.
The 86th District Court records indicate that the charges announced by Nessel have not yet been filed.
The Record-Eagle contacted Balcom Thursday, but he declined to comment.
