TRAVERSE CITY — Local governments in the region overwhelmingly saw support for community ballot issues Tuesday.
In Kalkaska, Benzie and Leelanau counties, there were collectively 13 proposals for city or township issues. All of those measures passed. Many were to renew or expand funding for essential services like fire departments, while a handful went toward infrastructure such as facility and road upgrades.
- In Bear Lake Township, Kalkaska County, a proposal passed 294-120 to increase taxes by up to 2.5 mills for four years. The funding will provide funds for the operation township’s fire department and would raise an estimated $178,293 in its first year.
Frankfort and Benzonia Township, both in Benzie County, and Solon Township, in Leelanau County, also passed fire millages.
- The Benzonia Township proposal renewed an existing millage set to expire this year. The tax goes to pay the operating and capital improvement costs of providing fire protection and emergency services in the Township. The renewed millage ups the existing levy from 1 mill to up to 2.5 mills, and is projected to raise $649,381 in its first year. It passed 1,053-542.
- The Frankfort millage passed 636-112, and renews the original 1-mill levy at roughly .55 mills through 2023. It’s intended for fire protection and first responder services and to defray the cost of general operations and equipment. It’s expected to raise $61,196 in its first year.
- Solon Township’s levy, which passed 602-311, sets a 2.5 mills for fire and ambulance equipment and operation. It will be in place for two years and will raise an estimate $292,000 in its first year.
- Leelanau Township also renewed its .25 mill police services millage, which otherwise would have been reduced by rollbacks. It passed by a vote of 1130-420. The levy will be in place four years and is estimated to bring in $126,735 in its first year.
Leelanau Township, in Leelanau County, and Gilmore Township, in Benzie County, both passed road improvement millages.
- The Leelanau Township millage renewal passed 1172-380 and also provides for facility upgrades and equipment purchases. It reestablishes the levy at .3 mills, which otherwise would have decreased because of rollbacks. It will be in place four years and is expected to raise $152,082 in its first year.
- Gilmore Township’s existing road millage also would have been reduced due to rollbacks. Instead, voters decided 318-123 to renew it at its full .45 mill level. The levy will extend six years and is estimated to raise $20,271 in its first year.
- Blue Lake Township voters, in Kalkaska County, approved a refuse collection millage proposal 196-121. The measure levies up to 1.0 mill for four years to fund refuse collection services. It would raise an estimated $116,806 in its first year.
- Oliver Township voters, in Kalkaska County, voted 96-61 in favor of a general fund millage. That proposal would levy 1 mil for five years, and is intended to prevent the loss of services such as fire and rescue, but also provide funding to update the township hall. It will be in place five years and is expected to raise $16,581 in its first year.
