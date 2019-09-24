TRAVERSE CITY — Improvements are in the works for hikers and bikers along the Leelanau Trail, thanks to a $75,000 grant from the Edmund F. and Virginia B. Ball Foundation.
Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails, the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association (NMMBA) and Bike Leelanau are teaming up on several projects to expand and enhance trails while introducing new recreational opportunities in the county.
Work has already begun on the creation of about 2.5 miles of a dirt single-track alongside the Leelanau Trail for bike riders to use in the offseason.
"The idea is to get that in place now so it can be groomed for fat-biking season," said Julie Clark, executive director of TART Trails. "That way all four seasons can be enjoyed."
Plans are also underway for an event at Herman Community Park to demonstrate what a pump track for bikers would look like and how it could be incorporated into the park. A pump track uses rollers, banked turns and other features in a circuit in which riders pump up and down rather than pedal the bike.
The pump track would attract younger riders and bring a fun aspect to biking that the area does not have, Clark said.
"It brings that element of cool," she said.
The event will be held in the spring.
Other grant-funded projects include improving a trailhead at 4th Street, purchasing grooming equipment for winter fat-biking on and off the trail and exploring connections between Suttons Bay and Peshawbestown.
The Leelanau Trail ends at North Dumas Road and trail planners are working to see if there's a way to take it farther north.
"Peshawbestown could greatly benefit from a safe and comfortable connection and we'll be working to make that connection happen," Clark said.
Cotopaxi Sprattmoran, founder of Bike Leelanau, said her group is excited to partner with TART Trails to expand biking opportunities in the county. Bike Leelanau advocates for and builds accessible trails for all abilities.
“We’ll have a specific focus on building bike infrastructure within biking and walking distance of Leelanau County villages and residential areas,” Sprattmoran said.
