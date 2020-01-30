SUTTONS BAY — Bailey Rosinski and Justin Bembeneck exchanged letters inside the Leelanau County Jail by hiding them in library books, Rosinski revealed on the witness stand.
Selections of Bembeneck’s letters, handwritten on a yellow legal pad and punctuated with vicious threats of sexual and physical violence, were read aloud in court Wednesday by Traverse City attorney Craig Elhart.
Elhart is representing Rosinski, 26, in an assault with intent to commit murder trial, among other charges, currently being argued in front of Judge Thomas Power in Leelanau County’s 13th Circuit Court.
Rosinski is pleading not guilty.
“And you take yourself away from me, you’re taking yourself out of my heart and out of my soul,” Bembeneck, 35, wrote in what was described as a break-up letter. “I f---ing hate you for it. You’re lucky you’re on that side of the jail and not in my cell.”
The couple went to great lengths to communicate, Prosecutor Joseph Hubbell said, and “used the library as a mailbox.”
Assistant prosecuting attorney Tristan Chamberlain said corrections officers confiscated 71 pages of letters. The couple also wrote to each other inside a copy of the science fiction book “Dune” by Frank Herbert, called by critics a “triumph of the imagination” when it was published in 1965.
The Leelanau County Jail has separate women’s pods and men’s pods, but both use the library at different times. Inmates are allowed to write and mail letters to relatives, but not to surreptitiously leave letters in the library or write in books, Chamberlain said.
The courtroom was silent as Elhart read on from Bembeneck’s letters, which were filled with crude and profanity-laced depictions of violence.
“You think you got raped before,” Bembeneck wrote. “You have no idea what rape is until you’ve been raped by me.”
Rosinski is on trial, facing charges stemming from a Jan. 10, 2019, attack on her grandparents, Frank and Helen Rosinski, and her uncles, Brian and Richard Rosinski, inside their Kasson Street home in Cedar.
The three men were stabbed with a butcher knife and beaten with a flashlight after Helen was shoved to the floor in a bedroom where a safe was opened and looted, as previously reported. The couple then fled the home and were arrested Jan. 11 near Copemish.
Bembeneck was convicted on multiple charges in November and sentenced by Power to 30 to 60 years for convictions related to the same incident.
Rosinski testified she was in fear for her life from Bembeneck, that the stabbing of her grandfather was an accident and the stabbing of her uncle was out of fear.
One of the letters Rosinski wrote to Bembeneck was described as “a love letter” by Hubbell. Elhart asked the witness why she’d profess her love for someone she was afraid of.
“I did it to protect myself,” Rosinski said. “I’m scared of him. He knows people in prison. If I got to prison I’m not safe there. I’m not safe anywhere.”
Hubbell asked if Bembeneck was upset when he learned that Rosinski was writing to other men from jail and she said he was.
Hubbell also asked if her uncle, Richard Rosinski, had told her to leave her grandparents’ home when she stabbed him.
“He basically told you to leave, and isn’t that in fact what you wanted to do?” Hubbell asked. “Yes,” Rosinski said.
“So he was telling you to do something you wanted to do?” Hubbell asked. “Yes,” Rosinski said.
The prosecution and the defense rested their cases Wednesday afternoon. Closing arguments begin Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Leelanau County Courthouse.
