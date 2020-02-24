SUTTONS BAY — A woman who stabbed three family members during a drug-fueled home invasion was sentenced to 22 to 50 years in prison Monday by 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power.
"I ache from the inside out. I hurt at the thought of the terrible pain I inflicted," Bailey Rosinski, 26, said, turning to face family members and others assembled inside the Leelanau County Courthouse. "I ask the question why, nor do I have an answer. Thank you for loving me even when it was hard to do so."
Jurors in January found Rosinski, 26, guilty of armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. They did not reach a decision in a fifth charge, assault with intent to murder.
Her boyfriend, Justin Bembeneck, 35, was convicted on multiple charges in November for his role in the incident and sentenced by Power to 30 to 60 years.
His previous felony convictions played a role in his sentence.
"This is a very serious crime of personal violence and yet Miss Rosinski says it's all due to an infatuation with Mr. Bembeneck and being under the influence of methamphetamine," Power said.
While Rosinski told the court she planned to use her time in prison to turn her life around, Power stated reports from the Leelanau County Jail of her 11 misconducts, including calling corrections officers "b------" and threatening violence against other inmates, caused skepticism.
"It doesn't exactly sound like a new leaf," Power said.
The convictions of Rosinski and Bembeneck stem from a Jan. 10, 2019, attack on Rosinski's grandparents, Frank and Helen Rosinski, and her uncles Brian and Richard Rosinski, inside their Kasson Street home in Cedar.
Rosinski arrived at the home with Bembeneck, the pair marched Helen Rosinski down a hallway and into a bedroom where she was shoved to the floor and forced to open a safe. Savings bonds, bags of collectible coins Frank Rosinski had planned to give to his children and a checkbook were looted, among other valuables.
Frank and Richard Rosinski were stabbed with a butcher knife and beaten with a flashlight, as previously reported, and Brian was also beaten.
The couple then fled the home and were arrested Jan. 11 near Copemish.
Rosinski was represented by criminal defense attorney Craig Elhart, who said his client expressed regret and repeatedly stated she deserved to spend time in prison.
"But for alcohol and drugs, sex and mistakes . . . . but here we are," Elhart said.
Leelanau County Prosecutor Joe Hubbell spoke of the emotional and physical harm Rosinski's actions caused her family.
"This is a sad day for the Rosinskis," Hubbell said. "There are no winners here. This is a day of reckoning. You play stupid games, you get stupid prizes."
