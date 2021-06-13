TRAVERSE CITY — Economics prompted both Cherry Capital Airport and Traverse City Light & Power to hit pause on one potential solar array, and led the city-owned utility to drop another.
Bids from Next Era Energy looked good, with the potential to build a 10-megawatt array by 2023 to produce 15 gigawatt-hours per year, assuming the panels produce 18 percent of their full capacity per year, documents show. The cost looked good, too, at $51.71 per megawatt-hour for a fixed-cost contract, including the renewable energy and capacity credits that come with it.
But other factors combined to make the project more costly than two new, massive downstate arrays, of which TCL&P just agreed to buy a share of output, utility Executive Director Tim Arends said. Those two contracts with Michigan Public Power Agency have an estimated cost per megawatt-hour of just more than $40, with both figuring for higher capacity factors of 23.1 percent and 24.7 percent.
“I think this was something that was important to do, to go through instead of just making the claim it’s not going to work,” Arends said. “We got bidders, we went through the entire process and I think that was an important thing to do to find out through actual bids whether it was going to be viable or not.”
Part of the equation was the land, including property taxes and a lease payable to the airport authority, documents show.
Scale is a factor as well, as the roughly 40-acre array would be too small to compete with larger ones, Arends said.
Federal Aviation Administration rules require the airport get fair market value for its land, airport Director Kevin Klein said. One possibility was a zero-dollar lease, where in exchange TCL&P would buy the array’s total output and sell the airport power at cost.
“So that significant savings from what we were paying today would’ve generated enough income to make a fair-market value equation work for us,” he said.
But without a subsidy of some kind, the numbers didn’t make sense for TCL&P, Arends said.
The sun hasn’t set on the airport solar project yet, both Arends and Klein said. Proposed federal legislation with money for renewable energy projects could provide exactly what the project needs to be competitive, Klein said.
Klein said he sees solar power in the airport’s future — atop new hangars and over parking lots is one possibility — even if the site ultimately proves unsuitable or if the airport authority opts to accept another developer’s offer for something else. There’s been some interest but no offers, he said.
The bulk of the array was envisioned for land the Northwestern Regional Airport Commission, predecessor of the new airport authority, had cleared in 2019 after wildlife hazard assessment and wildlife management plans recommended thinning or clearing it out, although Klein previously said thinning wasn’t an option because trees were too tall and intruded on airspace, and the FAA mandates the airport to mitigate both wildlife hazards and airspace intrusions.
Some critics of the cuttings said it looked more like clearing land for future development — it’s adjacent to Costco, for which the airport leases land. Ted Iorio and wife Gretchen were among those who were disappointed by the cuttings and hoped the airport would build a solar array there instead of leasing to another developer.
Ted Iorio, reached Friday, said he wanted to find out more, but he said it would be very disappointing if the land isn’t used for an array. It’s one request he made of airport leadership during its recent transition from a commission to an authority.
Bad power prices have doomed another idea for a solar array on TCL&P land where the utility used to dump coal ash, Arends said. It’s off Cedar Run Road between Barney and Harris roads and has been capped for a few decades. That cap can’t be disturbed, complicating any construction project atop the former ash dump.
The even smaller size at 15 acres, plus connectivity concerns — it’s more than a mile past the utility’s nearest connection point — yielded even worse price estimates, Arends said.
The best estimate from bids was $67.22 per megawatt-hour for a 35-year contract with a 2-percent inflator and a 20-percent capacity factor.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy also has a 50-year restriction, now around 20 years old, on what the utility can do with the land, Arends said.
But that doesn’t cover 10 acres along its western edge and uphill from the old dump. That could be buildable land, with a bay view to boot, but its topography basically rules out any other renewable energy project, including wind.
Arends said he just received EGLE’s response on the utility’s options with the lot as a whole.
He and the board are still analyzing it more closely, but for now splitting off those 10 acres appears to be the best option if the land is to be repurposed at all.
That sale first would require Traverse City commissioners to declare the land surplus.
