TRAVERSE CITY — Delivering babies, investigating a kidnapping and saving a drowning man are just a few of the moments that were celebrated at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office annual awards ceremony.
On Wednesday afternoon, in the almost-completed county commissioners room in the Governmental Center, Sheriff Tom Bensley handed out awards to 12 employees in front of more than 50 attendees.
The honorees were chosen by an awards board, made up by a captain, lieutenant, sergeant and deputy.
They were in charge of selecting who won awards for the best shot in the office, lifesaving moments and employees of the year.
“They receive nominations from any of our staff for whatever they’ve done,” Bensley said. “They review those recommendations and make a determination.”
The only award on Wednesday that was not selected by this committee was the Mothers Against Drunk Driving national awards. Bensley said to be eligible for this national award, a deputy has to arrest more than 25 drunk drivers in one year.
The two deputies who won, Mitchell Hoffman and Hayden Talbot, made 30 and 28 OUI arrests in 2022.
A deputy and a detective were also acknowledged for their service in two of the most publicized moments in 2022.
Deputy Thomas Hogan was there to help a woman give birth out of her Honda Pilot in Mayfield Township on Sept. 27.
“Given his location in the county, he was able to respond in a timely fashion,” Bensley said.
The dispatcher on the other end of the line walking Hogan through the process, Andrea Holczman, was also previously recognized nationally for her work helping to deliver a healthy baby girl that day.
Hogan’s colleague, Sgt. Ben McManus later reported that he was impressed at how well Hogan handled delivering the newborn and remaining calm on the scene while dealing with a stressful situation.
“His calm response to the scene and quick actions undoubtedly had a very high impact on the overall situation,” Bensley said.
Detective Michael Matteucci received a Merit Award for his work in the dark hours of Oct. 8, 2022.
Matteucci responded to Munson Medical Center after hearing reports of a sexual assault. Within hours, the alleged assailant was behind bars and later arraigned on kidnapping and torture charges in the 86th District Court.
Employees like these are important to celebrate and acknowledge, Bensley said, especially in front of their peers, family and friends.
“We’re very proud of all of our officers — law enforcement and corrections — and they are the ones that do the heavy lifting,” he said. “They are the ones that are in the cell block, out on the street doing the work.”
