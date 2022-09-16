TRAVERSE CITY — Autopsy results ruled the deaths of two people found inside an apartment in Brookside Commons was accidental.
The report came back to the Grand Traverse County's Sheriff's Office last week and was shared by Captain Randy Fewless on Friday.
On June 23, Kim Allison, 61, and Steven Morris, 63, were discovered by a building maintenance man at approximately 11 a.m. He then called 9-1-1.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they saw no signs of foul play or marks on either of the bodies. This lead them to believe that their deaths could have been a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
A fire department investigation concluded that there were no signs of carbon monoxide present in the apartment.
A full autopsy by Western Michigan Forensic Lab in Kalamazoo ruled both deaths as accidental, Fewless said, and that they died of "probable inhalation of toxic fumes due to the mixing of multiple chemicals."
Fewless said the cleaning products found on the scene were Clorox Bleach, LA's Totally Awesome Cleaner and Meijer brand Gel Drain Opener. According to the report, Allison and Morris appeared to be trying to unclog the sink in the apartment at the time of their death.
Fewless said he was unable to comment on how the combination of these products produce deadly fumes, but said he knew from the autopsy results that the combination of two or more of the products resulted in their deaths.
Both of the families have been notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.