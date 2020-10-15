GRAWN — A local man found dead in a field appears to have died of natural causes, according to preliminary autopsy results.
The man, 55-year-old Grawn resident David Rocker, was found around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis.
The discovery was made in a field behind a Family Fare gas station near Chum’s Corners. Investigators initially released little information.
Giddis said previously that no suspects were being pursued in the death, and that investigators found little evidence of foul play or suicide.
The preliminary autopsy results — which won’t be fully released until a toxicology report is completed — made it clear Rocker did not sustain any physical trauma “that would indicate foul play in his death,” according to Giddis.
The preliminary results did not signal any clear or particular cause for the 55-year-old’s demise.
Rocker’s body was sent for an autopsy Tuesday, and his family members have been notified. Toxicology results will likely take weeks to come back.
The investigation is ongoing.
