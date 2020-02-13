HONOR — Investigators confirm that a missing woman finally discovered in December died of a drug overdose.
A Wednesday autopsy determined Ada Quintal, whose October disappearance spurred dozens of searches and just as many unique theories, died after taking a cocktail of methamphetamine and diazepam. Hypothermia and exposure contributed to her accidental death.
“This has got to be devastating to her family,” Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said Thursday. “Her sister, we talked with her many times and she was pretty adamant that (Ada) was not someone involved with drugs.”
Family members described Quintal, 47, as “super smart” and an avid fan of the outdoors who loved hunting and gardening.
She went missing on Oct. 17 during a stay at an uncle’s rural cabin in Honor, Schendel previously told the Record-Eagle. Family members said Quintal, a Warren resident, was winterizing and repairing the small cottage.
She and her siblings summered at the rustic home during her childhood.
Deputies found their way to the Indian Hill Road cabin in the early morning hours of Oct. 17 after a frantic call from one of the Warren woman’s friends, Schendel said.
Quintal called that friend, who lives downstate, around 2:30 that morning to say she was in the midst of a shoot-out and had shot a man in the face. She asked her friend to call 911.
Schendel previously said phone records revealed that friend was the third Quintal tried calling that morning.
Investigators found the cabin riddled with bullets and discovered Quintal’s phone and a pair of boots atop the cabin mud room’s roof. They also found her purse and handgun. Quintal’s car was in the driveway.
A closer look revealed the shots were all fired from inside the cabin out, embedded in the ceiling and door and shattering a cottage window. The Indian Hill Road cabin showed little evidence of a shootout, and investigators found no blood or evidence of a break-in or scuffle, Schendel said previously.
He now believes that call and the case’s odd circumstances were drug-fueled.
“(Hallucinations) are part of what methamphetamine can cause — high doses of methamphetamine can also elicit restlessness, confusion, hallucinations, circulatory collapse and convulsions,” Schendel said. “She was probably running from the imaginary creatures that were after her.”
The strange disappearance launched law enforcement-led searches with trail and cadaver dogs on several occasions, which mostly proved unsuccessful. Early-season snow and swampy terrain limited search areas, according to a Facebook post from Quintal’s sister.
Searchers found Quintal’s body in late December — a discovery confirmed soon after by matching scars and tattoos.
Schendel said the 47-year-old was pulled from a shallow beaver pond along the Platte River, a mere 1,000 feet from the cabin. She wore a coat, but Schendel recalls that Quintal’s shoes were missing.
Initial examinations revealed no signs of trauma or foul play, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Investigators found no drug paraphernalia at the cabin, Schendel said, and family members told police Quintal was not a drug user.
He noted the significant amounts of the drug in Quintal’s system Thursday.
“The interesting thing about it was that there was so much methamphetamine in her that, regardless of anything else, it would’ve ended her life,” he said. “Maybe she didn’t know what type of drugs she had? I’m speculating, though. I don’t know.”
The case is now closed.
